Naked man fatally shot by police in Oklahoma after chase

By The Associated Press April 30, 2019 12:00 am 04/30/2019 12:00am
EDMOND, Okla. (AP) — Police in the Oklahoma City suburb of Edmond say they fatally shot a naked man in a struggle after chasing him inside a house.

They say it happened Monday after two women ran to a neighbor’s house, where one of the women said her boyfriend had assaulted her. Witnesses said they saw the man stripping off his clothes as he ran down the street.

Officers arrived and chased the man, jumping over several fences until he forced his way into a house with people inside.

Edmond police spokeswoman Jennifer Wagnon says officers used a stun gun but failed to get the man under control. She says the officers shot him multiple times during a struggle. The man died at a hospital.

Neither the man nor the officers were immediately identified.

Topics:
National News
