MTV Video Music Awards is heading to New Jersey

By The Associated Press April 29, 2019 6:45 pm 04/29/2019 06:45pm
FILE - This Aug. 20, 2018 file photo shows a statue of the MTV Moon Man on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York. The network announced Monday that its annual awards show will take place Aug. 26 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards has a new home: New Jersey.

The network announced Monday that its annual awards show will take place Aug. 26 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

The VMAs are typically held in New York, though it has also taken place in Los Angeles, Miami and Las Vegas.

Last year’s show took place at New York’s Radio City Music Hall.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

