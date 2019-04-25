202
Home » National News » Motown Records aims to…

Motown Records aims to boost artists, startups in hometown

By The Associated Press April 25, 2019 4:06 pm 04/25/2019 04:06pm
Share

DETROIT (AP) — Motown Records is launching two new programs designed to boost musicians and music technology startups in its hometown.

The company, which started in Detroit in 1959 and moved to Los Angeles in 1972, on Thursday announced the creation of the Motown Musician Acceleratorand gBETA Musictech . Collaborators include the Motown Museum, TechTown Detroit and gener8tor.

The musician program, launching this summer, seeks four artists or acts for the 12-week program. They will receive coaching, industry introductions and a $20,000 grant. Public workshops also are planned.

Five Detroit-area startups also will be chosen for the seven-week business development program, joining five others from elsewhere. They will work with entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders and experts to grow their businesses.

The company founded by Berry Gordy marks its 60th anniversary this year.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Music News National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!