Mother of child who drowned in Detroit basement gets jail

DETROIT (AP) — The mother of an 11-month-old girl who drowned in standing water and sewage after falling through a hole in an upstairs floor and into a basement of their Detroit home has been sentenced to a year in jail.

Court records say Dasiah Jordan was given her punishment Monday after earlier pleading guilty to second-degree child abuse and involuntary manslaughter. The 27-year-old also was ordered to serve four years of probation.

Ca’Mya Davis was unattended July 6 when she fell through the hole in her home’s bedroom floor. Her death was ruled accidental.

Prosecutors say Jordan left her daughter with Tonya Peterson while she visited friends and that both women were aware of the hazard.

The 29-year-old Peterson is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday after being convicted of involuntary manslaughter.

