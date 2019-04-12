202
Minnesota businessman suspected of killing wife, then self

By The Associated Press April 12, 2019 1:06 pm 04/12/2019 01:06pm
ORONO, Minn. (AP) — A prominent businessman who once held a stake in the Minnesota Vikings apparently fatally shot his wife before killing himself.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner issued a report Friday that concluded 77-year-old Alexandra Light Jacobs died of multiple gunshot wounds. The medical examiner says 77-year-old Irwin Lawrence Jacobs died of multiple self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

Police say their bodies were found Wednesday morning in bed with a gun at their lakefront home in Orono. The family has scheduled a memorial service Monday afternoon at the Lafayette Club on Lake Minnetonka.

Irwin Jacobs was part-owner of the Vikings in the 1980s and also owned household products company J.R. Watkins Co.

National News
