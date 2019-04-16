202
Home » National News » Michigan AG to review…

Michigan AG to review 2015 fatal shooting by ICE agent

By The Associated Press April 16, 2019 4:39 pm 04/16/2019 04:39pm
Share

DETROIT (AP) — Michigan’s attorney general will look into the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man by a U.S. customs agent during a 2015 police raid in Detroit.

Laura Moody, chief of staff for Attorney General Dana Nessel, says in a letter to Terrance Kellom’s family that the case “will be reviewed by an experienced criminal attorney.”

Police have said Kellom was shot after lunging at the agent with a hammer at his father’s home. His father, Kevin Kellom, has disputed that account. The agent wasn’t charged.

Nabih Ayad, a lawyer representing Kellom’s family, says an officer who earlier said Kellom had a hammer changed his story while under oath in the family’s civil suit against the agent.

The Wayne County prosecutor’s office said last week that it was reviewing new information in the case.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!