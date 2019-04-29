202
Miami’s federal police monitor wants to end oversight early

By The Associated Press April 29, 2019 10:20 am 04/29/2019 10:20am
MIAMI (AP) — Federal oversight of the Miami Police following a series of fatal shootings may end a year early.

The Justice Department appointed former Tampa police chief Jane Castor to oversee the Miami police for four years after finding a pattern of excessive use of force. Castor was elected mayor of Tampa last week and is telling the Miami Herald she believes the federal requirements have been satisfied.

The Justice Department hasn’t said whether it supports an early end to the agreement, which followed 33 police shootings from 2008 to 2011, including the fatal shootings of seven black men.

Castor was paid $150 an hour as an independent monitor. She says she’ll continue her work pro bono if necessary after swearing in as mayor on May 1.

