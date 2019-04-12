Melania Trump, Karen Pence to tour Fort Bragg

202
By The Associated Press April 12, 2019 1:56 pm 04/12/2019 01:56pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump and Karen Pence will get an up-close look at the military’s special operations capabilities when they visit Fort Bragg next week.

The White House says the wives of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence plan a Monday stop at the Fayetteville, North Carolina, installation, home of the Airborne and Army Special Operations. They will tour the base, learn how the military’s elite special operators are chosen and trained, and visit with students who attend middle school there.

The first lady will also address military personnel and their families.

Both women have taken an interest in the military and military families.

Mrs. Pence’s only son is a Marine. She launched a campaign last year to help military spouses get access to services.

