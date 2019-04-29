202
Massachusetts prosecutors to sue ICE over courthouse arrests

By The Associated Press April 29, 2019 9:25 am 04/29/2019 09:25am
BOSTON (AP) — Prosecutors, public defenders and community groups in Massachusetts plan to file a federal lawsuit against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement over its policy of arresting people at courthouses on civil immigration matters.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins are among the people scheduled to attend a news conference Monday to announce the lawsuit.

A statement from the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office says “prosecutors are forced to abandon cases because many victims and witnesses are deterred from appearing in court” because of ICE’s policy.

Monday’s announcement comes days after federal prosecutors charged a judge and former court officer with obstruction of justice for allegedly helping a man wanted by federal immigration authorities escape a courthouse.

An email and a voicemail were left with ICE for comment.

Topics:
Government News National News
