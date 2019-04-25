202
Home » National News » Massachusetts judge charged with…

Massachusetts judge charged with helping man evade ICE

By The Associated Press April 25, 2019 1:17 pm 04/25/2019 01:17pm
Share

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts judge has been indicted on obstruction of justice charges for allegedly helping a man in the country illegally to evade immigration officials.

Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling announced the charges against Newton District Court Judge Shelley M. Richmond Joseph on Thursday. Former court Officer Wesley MacGregor was also charged.

Joseph came under federal investigation after authorities said she and her staff helped a defendant leave the courthouse last year after a hearing on charges, including drug possession.

Prosecutors say an immigration agent was in the courthouse to detain the man following the hearing, but Joseph and the court officer schemed to help him leave out a back door.

Joseph and MacGregor were expected to appear in court later Thursday. It was not immediately clear if they have lawyers.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!