Markets Right Now: US indexes hold on to moderate gains

4 p.m.

A late stumble took away much of the gains from an early rally but major U.S. indexes still ended slightly higher on Wall Street.

Another drop in Boeing Wednesday held back the Dow Jones Industrial Average, but the 30-stock index still managed to post a slight gain.

The S&P 500 index extended its winning streak into a fifth day.

Big gains for chipmakers helped keep the technology sector in the lead. Intel climbed 2% and Nvidia added 3.1%.

GameStop sank 4.7% after reporting weak first-quarter sales.

The S&P 500 rose 6 points, or 0.2%, to 2,873.

The Dow rose 39 points, or 0.1%, to 26,218. The Nasdaq rose 46 points, or 0.6%, to 7,895.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.51%.

