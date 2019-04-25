202
Markets Right Now: Stocks open mostly lower on Wall Street

By The Associated Press April 25, 2019 9:41 am 04/25/2019 09:41am
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening mostly lower on Wall Street as industrial and health care companies post losses.

3M sank 10% in early trading Thursday after reporting disappointing first quarter results. That helped pull the Dow Jones Industrial Average down more than other major indexes.

Facebook and Microsoft both rose sharply after releasing surprisingly strong results after the closing bell on Wednesday. Facebook climbed 7.2% and Microsoft rose 3.6%.

Tesla fell 1.8% after reporting a huge loss.

The S&P 500 index fell 6 points, or 0.2%, to 2,919.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 226 points, or 0.8%, to 26,376. The Nasdaq rose 19 points, or 0.2%, to 8,119.

Bond prices didn’t move much. The yield on the 10 year Treasury held steady at 2.52%.

