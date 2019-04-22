Markets Right Now: Stocks open lower, crude oil prices rise

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local): 9:35 a.m. Stocks are opening mostly lower on Wall Street following a long holiday weekend, while energy stocks rose along with…
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening mostly lower on Wall Street following a long holiday weekend, while energy stocks rose along with crude oil prices.
Benchmark U.S. crude oil rose 2.4% early Monday after the U.S. said it wouldn’t renew waivers to five countries exempting them from sanctions if they continued to import oil from Iran.
Marathon Oil jumped 2.7%. Other energy companies also rose.
Elsewhere, technology stocks and companies that rely on consumer spending posted some of the biggest losses.
Western Digital fell 2.3% and Mattel dropped 3.9%
The S&P 500 fell 8 points, or 0.3%, to 2,896.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 84 points, or 0.3%, to 26,472. The Nasdaq fell 29 points, or 0.4%, to 7,968.
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10 year Treasury rose to 2.57%.
