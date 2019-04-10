202
Markets Right Now: Stocks end broadly higher on Wall Street

By The Associated Press April 10, 2019 4:09 pm 04/10/2019 04:09pm
FILE- In this Feb. 12, 2019, file photo specialist Patrick King, left, works with traders at his post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, April 10. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4 p.m.

Stocks are ending broadly higher on Wall Street, allowing the market to recoup some of the ground it lost a day earlier.

Technology and small-company stocks were the standouts Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices rose 2.2%.

Airlines were broadly higher after Delta Air Lines reported strong quarterly results. Delta rose 1.6% and American Airlines rose 2.1%.

Levi Strauss jumped 4% after swinging to a quarterly profit in its first period as a publicly traded company.

The S&P 500 index rose 10 points, or 0.3%, to 2,888.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 6 points to 26,157. The Nasdaq added 54 points, or 0.7%, to 7,964.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury fell to 2.47%.

___

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are rising broadly on Wall Street in midday trading, reversing course from a drop a day before that ended an eight-day winning streak.

Technology and health care companies led the gains Wednesday.

Chipmakers Micron Technology rose 1.4 % and Advanced Micro Devices climbed 2.5%. Drug developer Gilead Sciences rose 1.9%

Airlines were broadly higher after Delta Air Lines reported strong quarterly results. Delta rose 1%.

Levi’s jumped 6.8% after swinging to a quarterly profit in its first period as a publicly traded company.

The S&P 500 index rose 6 points, or 0.2%, to 2,884.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 10 points to 26,140. The Nasdaq added 37 points, or 0.5%, to 7,946.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury fell to 2.47%.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street as the market resumes its upward climb following a drop the day earlier.

Technology and media companies were among the early gainers Wednesday. Nvidia, a chipmaker, climbed 1% and Dish Network added 1.6%.

Delta Air Lines, the first major U.S. company to report first-quarter earnings, rose 1.5% after turning in results that easily beat analysts’ forecasts.

Levi Strauss also rose after turning in a solid quarter.

The S&P 500 index rose 4 points, or 0.1%, to 2,882.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 42 points, or 0.2%, to 26,195. The Nasdaq added 11 points, or 0.1%, to 7,919.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury fell to 2.48%.

Topics:
Business & Finance National News
