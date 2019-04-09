202
Markets Right Now: Stocks open broadly lower on Wall Street

By The Associated Press April 9, 2019 9:44 am 04/09/2019 09:44am
FILE- In this April 2, 2019, file photo specialist Gregg Maloney, left, and trader Tommy Kalikas work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, April 9. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening broadly lower on Wall Street as banks and industrial companies post losses.

Energy companies were also falling in early trading Tuesday as the price of crude oil turned lower.

United Rentals gave up 2.4% and JPMorgan Chase lost 1%.

Markets also got some disappointing news on the global economy. The International Monetary Fund lowered its forecast for economic growth in the U.S., Europe and Japan.

The S&P 500 index fell 12 points, or 0.4%, to 2,882.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 170 points, or 0.7%, to 26,173. The Nasdaq fell 30 points, or 0.4%, to 7,923.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury fell to 2.49%.

