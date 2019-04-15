202
Markets Right Now: Stocks mixed as traders eye earnings

By The Associated Press April 15, 2019 9:46 am 04/15/2019 09:46am
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:40 a.m.

Stocks are mixed in early trading on Wall Street Monday as corporate earnings season picks up the pace this week.

Goldman Sachs and Citigroup each reported profit that beat analysts’ expectations, while saying their stock trading business struggled. Goldman fell 2.7% while Citi shares dropped 1.2%.

Advanced Disposal jumped 20% after accepting a $3 billion buyout offer from Waste Management.

The S&P 500 index fell 1 point to 2,905.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 36 points, or 0.1%, to 26,376. The Nasdaq rose 3 points to 7,987.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was flat at 2.56%.

