Markets Right Now: Stocks rise, notching another weekly gain

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4 p.m.

Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street, closing out another solid week of gains for the market.

Health care and energy companies pulled the market higher Friday. Cigna rose 2.9% and Marathon Petroleum climbed 3.5%.

Traders were encouraged by a report from the Labor Department showing that U.S. employers ramped up hiring last month following meager job additions in February. The unemployment rate remained near a 50-year low of 3.8%.

The S&P 500 rose 13 points, or 0.5%, to 2,892. The index rose 2.1% this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 40 points, or 0.2%, to 26,424. The Nasdaq rose 46 points, or 0.6%, to 7,938.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury fell to 2.49%.

___

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.