Manhunt in Tennessee after 5 bodies found in rural homes

By The Associated Press April 27, 2019 10:18 pm 04/27/2019 10:18pm
WESTMORELAND, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say they have found five bodies in two rural Tennessee homes and are searching for a possibly armed suspect.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation tweeted Saturday night that investigators are looking for Michael Cummins in connection with the slayings in Sumner County.

Four of the bodies were found in one home, while the fifth victim was found in another home. The TBI believes the two scenes are related.

Investigators say Cummins may be in the woods nearby. Authorities have not released any details about the victims.

Sumner County is northeast of Nashville and borders Kentucky. The scenes are near the town of Westmoreland.

National News
