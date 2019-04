Manhattan arts center, The Shed, makes its debut on Friday

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A new Manhattan center for the arts is opening to the public on Friday. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday at The Shed , which will commission original works of art…

The 200,000-square-foot arts center is part of the $25 billion Hudson Yards development. It includes gallery space, a theater, a rehearsal space, a creative lab and an event space.

It’s enveloped by a giant telescoping shell that can be moved in a matter of minutes to incorporate an adjoining open-air plaza.

The programming will debut with a concert series called “Soundtrack of America.” It celebrates the influence of African American music on contemporary culture.

