Manhattan arts center, The Shed, makes its debut on Friday

By The Associated Press April 1, 2019 4:59 pm 04/01/2019 04:59pm
The Shed, the latest addition to Hudson Yards, Monday, April 1, 2019 in New York. The performing arts center opens to the public on Friday. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK (AP) — A new Manhattan center for the arts is opening to the public on Friday.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday at The Shed , which will commission original works of art across all disciplines.

The 200,000-square-foot arts center is part of the $25 billion Hudson Yards development. It includes gallery space, a theater, a rehearsal space, a creative lab and an event space.

It’s enveloped by a giant telescoping shell that can be moved in a matter of minutes to incorporate an adjoining open-air plaza.

The programming will debut with a concert series called “Soundtrack of America.” It celebrates the influence of African American music on contemporary culture.

