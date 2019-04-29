Management shake-up at SeaWorld’s Orlando parks

202
By The Associated Press April 29, 2019 2:53 pm 04/29/2019 02:53pm
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — There’s a management shake-up at SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment’s Orlando parks.

SeaWorld officials said Monday that Mark Pauls is out as president of SeaWorld Orlando and Aquatica Orlando parks.

The company says in a statement that Discovery Cove president Kyle Miller will serve as interim president of all three parks in Orlando.

Pauls was promoted to president of SeaWorld Orlando and Aquatica last September, and he had been with the company for two decades.

Pauls’ departure is the latest management shakeup at the theme park company.

Former CEO Joel Manby left last year as did Pauls’ predecessor in Orlando, Jim Dean.

Earlier this year, former Carnival Cruise Line executive Gus Antorcha was named CEO at SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment.

800

500

