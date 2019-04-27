202
Home » National News » Man who tossed daughter…

Man who tossed daughter off bridge asks for new trial

By The Associated Press April 27, 2019 7:29 pm 04/27/2019 07:29pm
Share
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 20, 2019 file photo, John Jonchuck appears before Judge Chris Helinger during the third day of jury selection in his trial at the Pinellas County Justice Center in Clearwater, Fla. Jonchuck, a Florida man found guilty of first-degree murder for dropping his 5-year-old daughter off a bridge four years ago is asking for a new trial. (Scott Keeler/Tampa Bay Times via AP, Pool, File)

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man found guilty of first-degree murder for dropping his 5-year-old daughter off a bridge four years ago is asking for a new trial.

John Jonchuck was sentenced to life in prison earlier this month, despite arguments from his attorneys that he was legally insane. No one disputed the 29-year-old Jonchuck dropped his daughter Phoebe 62 feet (18 meters) into Tampa Bay in January 2015, and that he had a long history of mental problems.

Prosecutors argued that Jonchuck was driven by vengeance and planned to kill his daughter to keep her away from her mother and grandmother.

The Tampa Bay Times reports the motion that was filed Friday argues several decisions made by the trial judge were improper or unfair to Jonchuck.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!