Man who allegedly hid out in ex’s attic faces charges

By The Associated Press April 24, 2019 8:50 am 04/24/2019 08:50am
PITTSBURGH (AP) — A man who had allegedly been hiding out in the attic of his ex-girlfriend’s Pittsburgh home is facing burglary charges.

Authorities say the woman found 31-year-old Cary Cocuzzi in her bedroom Saturday. They say she had a protection from abuse order against him.

Cocuzzi allegedly grabbed the woman and put a hand over her mouth. But she pushed him away and ran outside screaming, spurring several neighbors to call 911.

Police searched the house and found Cocuzzi hiding. They say he told officers he was homeless and had been sneaking in and out of the house for about two weeks.

The woman told authorities she had noticed odd details around her home, such as finding a blanket on the floor where she had not left it.

It’s not known if Cocuzzi has retained an attorney.

National News
