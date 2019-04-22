202
Home » National News » Man to plead guilty…

Man to plead guilty to threatening Boston Globe journalists

By The Associated Press April 22, 2019 5:15 pm 04/22/2019 05:15pm
Share

BOSTON (AP) — A Los Angeles man charged with making a series of phone calls threatening to kill journalists at The Boston Globe will plead guilty.

Robert Chain’s lawyer said Monday that Chain plans to plead guilty to all counts against him and “take full responsibility for his actions.” Attorney William Weinreb said in an email that Chain is “anxious to make a full, public apology.”

Chain was arrested in August after authorities say he made the threats in retaliation for the Globe’s coordination of a series of editorials condemning President Donald Trump’s attacks on the press.

In some calls, authorities say Chain called Globe employees the “enemy of the people,” a characterization of journalists that Trump has used repeatedly.

A plea hearing has been scheduled for May 15.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!