Man shot by rapper Bun B jailed, accused of home invasion

By The Associated Press April 26, 2019 11:12 am 04/26/2019 11:12am
HOUSTON (AP) — A man shot by Houston rapper Bun B during an alleged home invasion is facing charges of aggravated robbery and burglary.

Demonte Jackson was being held on $120,000 bond Friday at the Harris County jail.

Police and Bun B’s attorney tell the Houston Chronicle that the rapper, whose real name is Bernard Freeman, was not injured in the incident around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say Jackson forced his way inside and held Freeman’s wife, Queenie, at gunpoint.

Police say Freeman was upstairs, grabbed a weapon, and found Jackson in the garage, where they exchanged gunfire. Freeman hit Jackson in the shoulder. Police say Jackson fled on foot, but Freeman followed him and forced his mask off. He was later able to identify Jackson in a photo array.

