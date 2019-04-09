202
Man pleads not guilty to kidnapping woman outside nightclub

By The Associated Press April 9, 2019 3:24 pm 04/09/2019 03:24pm
FILE - This March 2019 file booking photo provided by the Delaware Department of Justice shows Louis Coleman III. Coleman charged with kidnapping a Boston woman from her birthday celebration whose body was later found in the trunk of his car has pleaded not guilty. He appeared Tuesday, April 9 in U.S. District Court to face a charge of kidnapping resulting in death, which carries a possible death sentence if convicted. He continues to be held without bail. (Delaware Department of Justice via AP, File)

BOSTON (AP) — A Rhode Island man charged with kidnapping a Boston woman from her birthday celebration whose body was later found in the trunk of his car has pleaded not guilty.

Louis Coleman III appeared Tuesday in U.S. District Court to face a charge of kidnapping resulting in death, which carries a possible death sentence if he is convicted. He continues to be held without bail.

Authorities say the 32-year-old Coleman kidnapped Jassy Correia on Feb. 24 from outside a Boston nightclub where she had been celebrating her 23rd birthday. Police say he was later captured on surveillance video carrying her body into his Providence apartment.

Coleman was stopped in Delaware four days later with Correia’s body in the trunk.

His attorney, David Hoose, said outside court he’d “rather not comment.”

Topics:
National News
