Man imprisoned for sports editor’s killing seeking freedom

By The Associated Press April 25, 2019 4:03 pm 04/25/2019 04:03pm
BOWLING GREEN, Mo. (AP) — A man who has served 15 years in prison for the 2001 killing of a Missouri sports editor is challenging his imprisonment.

Charles Erickson pleaded guilty in 2004 in the death of Columbia Daily Tribune sports editor Kent Heitholt. He told police he had “dream-like” memories of helping Ryan Ferguson rob Heitholt before he was killed.

Ferguson’s conviction and life sentence were vacated in November 2013.

The Daily Tribune reports attorneys for Erickson filed a petition this month in Pike County seeking his freedom. They argue Erickson’s confession and guilty plea don’t prevent him from seeking relief from the sentence.

The state argued that Erickson has repeatedly confessed to the crime both before and after his conviction.

There is no timetable for the judge to issue a ruling.

Topics:
National News
