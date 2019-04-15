202
Man gets life for killing teen who accused him of rape

By The Associated Press April 15, 2019 5:45 pm 04/15/2019 05:45pm
FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2019 file photo, Quinn James, left, waits for a verdict with defense attorney Jonathan Schildgen at the Kent County Courthouse, in Grand Rapids, Mich. A judge has sentenced James to life in prison for killing 16-year-old Mujey Dumbuya who accused him of rape. James, 43, of Wyoming, Michigan, learned his sentence Monday after a Grand Rapids jury found him guilty of first-degree murder in the strangulation death of Dumbuya. Her partially clothed body was found in January 2018 in woods in Kalamazoo, about 50 miles southeast of her Grand Rapids-area home. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP, File)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A judge has sentenced a western Michigan man to life in prison for killing a 16-year-old girl who accused him of rape.

Forty-three-year-old Quinn James of Wyoming, Michigan, learned his sentence Monday after a Grand Rapids jury found him guilty of first-degree murder in the strangulation death of Mujey Dumbuya. Her partially clothed body was found in January 2018 in woods in Kalamazoo, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of her Grand Rapids-area home.

James was a maintenance worker at Dumbuya’s school, and she accused him of sexual assault in 2017. Authorities say James killed the girl while free on a $100,000 cash bond in the assault case.

He was sentenced last December to 20 to 30 years in prison for third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

