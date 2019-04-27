202
Man found with missing girl, charged with child pornography

By The Associated Press April 27, 2019 2:34 pm 04/27/2019 02:34pm
CLEVELAND (AP) — An Ohio man is facing charges after authorities said they found him with a 14-year-old California girl who’d been reported missing after she communicated with him online.

The FBI says 39-year-old Jeremy L. Cruz, of Elyria, has been charged with interstate transport of child pornography.

Cruz was arrested April 18 at a family home in Sheffield Lake, about 26 miles (42 km) west of Cleveland. He was with the girl, who’d been reported missing in Santa Maria, California, three days earlier.

Police said the girl had been communicating online with a man they identified through phone records as Cruz. They discovered photos on Cruz’s phone that they believe are child pornography.

The girl has returned home to her family.

Cruz was in federal custody following an initial court appearance Friday.

