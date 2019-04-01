202
Man charged after freeway standoff, but not with robbery

By The Associated Press April 1, 2019 4:29 pm 04/01/2019 04:29pm
A standoff with an armed driver ended after negotiators and SWAT officers surrounded the man's car and pulled him from the car on the side of I-75 South in Cobb County. Officers with guns drawn had shut down all southbound lanes of I-75 in Cobb County on Friday, March 29, 2019 where Marietta police were in a 2-hour standoff with an uncooperative driver who was armed near the I-285 interchange. The driver is suspected of being involved in an armed robbery at the Walmart at 210 Cobb Pkwy., Marietta police spokesman Officer Chuck McPhilamy said in a statement. "The vehicle and driver match the description of a suspect who committed an armed robbery in the city," he said. "Within a short period of time Marietta Officers located the suspect vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop." The driver did not immediately stop, but eventually pulled over to the side of the interstate between Windy Hill Road and I-285, McPhilamy said. He told 911 dispatchers he is not getting out of the car because he is afraid of being shot, according to Channel 2 Action News. Multiple agencies worked the scene, including the Georgia State Patrol and officers with the Cobb County and Marietta police departments. (John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Police have charged a motorist with obstruction after a standoff on an Atlanta freeway that backed up traffic for miles, but no one has been charged with the armed robbery that triggered the dramatic episode.

Marietta police said Monday that 25-year-old Taylor Alexander Smith-Duffy remains a “person of interest” in the Friday robbery at a Walmart, but detectives are still trying “to make a determination if he was involved.”

It wasn’t clear whether Smith-Duffy has a lawyer who could speak for him.

Police stopped Smith-Duffy on Interstate 75 after they said his car matched the description of a grey Honda Civic suspected of being involved in the robbery. At the time, police said he was armed and not cooperating with officers.

Police haven’t said whether any gun was found.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

