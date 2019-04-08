202
Man accused of taking empty Tulsa school bus on joyride

By The Associated Press April 8, 2019 10:30 am 04/08/2019 10:30am
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Police in Tulsa have arrested a man who they say stole an empty school bus and took it for a joyride.

Police say the Tulsa Public Schools bus was stolen early Monday when the driver went into a gas station and left the bus running. The Tulsa World reports a man told officers he decided to steal the bus after seeing an anti-texting-and-driving sign on the bus that said, “drop it and drive.”

Police say the man told officers that he “dropped what he was doing” and drove off in the bus.

The man later radioed dispatch to tell him where he would leave the bus. Police arrested him on complaints of auto theft and driving without a license.

