Magnitude 5.3 earthquake hits Hawaii; no risk of tsunami

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 5.3 earthquake hit the west side of the Big Island of Hawaii.

The agency says the quake hit about 5 p.m. Saturday and had an epicenter about 15 miles (24 kilometers) southwest of Kailua-Kona, a city of about 12,000 people on the island’s west coast. The earthquake had a depth of about 10 miles (16 kilometers).

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center of the National Weather service says there is no danger of a tsunami.

The center says parts of the island may have experienced strong shaking. The Geological Survey says it has received 894 responses from people saying they had felt the earthquake.

