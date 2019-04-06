202
Home » National News » Magnitude 4.7 earthquake hits…

Magnitude 4.7 earthquake hits near southwest Alaska island

By The Associated Press April 6, 2019 11:46 pm 04/06/2019 11:46pm
Share

AIAKTALIK, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 4.7 earthquake hit an area near an island in southwest Alaska.

The agency says the earthquake struck a spot 26 miles (42 kilometers) southwest of Aiaktalik island at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The earthquake had a depth of 13 miles (21 kilometers.)

The National Weather Service says there is no tsunami risk from the earthquake.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!