Louisiana ranked as most-stressed-out state in US; Minnesota the least

(NEW YORK) — With taxes due this month, perhaps it’s no surprise that April is also Stress Awareness Month. With that in mind, the personal-finance website WalletHub has produced a report on which states are the most stressful to live in, and which ones are the most chill.

Using metrics like the number of hours worked, job security, divorce rates, and how much sleep residents get, the site’s survey ranked each state, and determined that Louisiana is the most stressful state in the United States, while Minnesota is the least.

Surprisingly, the state of New York didn’t make the top 10, despite the fact that it contains the City that Never Sleeps.

Here are the top 10 most and least stressful states, according to Wallethub, as well as some other state stats:

Top 10 Most Stressful states for 2019:

1. Louisiana

2. Mississippi

3. Arkansas

4. Kentucky

5. West Virginia

6. New Mexico

7. Alabama

8. Nevada

9. Alaska

10. Oklahoma

The 10 Least Stressful states for 2019:

40. Kansas

41. Montana

42. Hawaii

43. Wisconsin

44. New Hampshire

45. Iowa

47. North Dakota

48. Massachusetts

49. Utah

50. Minnesota

Most Hours Worked:

1. Alaska

2. North Dakota

3. Wyoming

4. Texas

5. Louisiana

Fewest Hours Worked:

1. California

2. Vermont

3. Massachusetts

4. Oregon

5. Rhode Island

6. Utah

Fewest Hours of Sleep:

1. Hawaii

2. West Virginia

3. Kentucky

4. Ohio

5. Pennsylvania

Most Hours of Sleep

1. North Dakota

2. Iowa

3. Montana

4. Colorado

5. South Dakota

