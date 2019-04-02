Louisiana ranked as most-stressed-out state in US; Minnesota the least

With taxes due this month, perhaps it's no surprise that April is also Stress Awareness Month. With that in mind, the personal-finance website WalletHub has produced a report on which states are the most stressful to live in, and which ones are the most chill.
Using metrics like the number of hours worked, job security, divorce rates, and how much sleep residents get, the site’s survey ranked each state, and determined that Louisiana is the most stressful state in the United States, while Minnesota is the least.
Surprisingly, the state of New York didn’t make the top 10, despite the fact that it contains the City that Never Sleeps.
Here are the top 10 most and least stressful states, according to Wallethub, as well as some other state stats:
Top 10 Most Stressful states for 2019:
1. Louisiana
2. Mississippi
3. Arkansas
4. Kentucky
5. West Virginia
6. New Mexico
7. Alabama
8. Nevada
9. Alaska
10. Oklahoma
The 10 Least Stressful states for 2019:
40. Kansas
41. Montana
42. Hawaii
43. Wisconsin
44. New Hampshire
45. Iowa
47. North Dakota
48. Massachusetts
49. Utah
50. Minnesota
Most Hours Worked:
1. Alaska
2. North Dakota
3. Wyoming
4. Texas
5. Louisiana
Fewest Hours Worked:
1. California
2. Vermont
3. Massachusetts
4. Oregon
5. Rhode Island
6. Utah
Fewest Hours of Sleep:
1. Hawaii
2. West Virginia
3. Kentucky
4. Ohio
5. Pennsylvania
Most Hours of Sleep
1. North Dakota
2. Iowa
3. Montana
4. Colorado
5. South Dakota
