Los Angeles honors Jane Goodall on her 85th birthday

By The Associated Press April 3, 2019 7:58 pm 04/03/2019 07:58pm
Primatologist Jane Goodall speaks at during a ceremony at City Hall, Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in Los Angeles. Goodall recounted her experiences in Los Angeles over the years, most recently at the 2017 screening of the documentary "Jane" at the Hollywood Bowl that featured a live orchestral performance. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles city leaders honored the lifetime achievements of famed primatologist Jane Goodall by singing “Happy Birthday” to her on her 85th birthday.

Goodall vocalized a chimpanzee greeting Wednesday at the City Hall ceremony and pulled Mayor Eric Garcetti over to demonstrate how a female chimpanzee greets a high-ranking male.

Goodall recounted her experiences in Los Angeles over the years, most recently at the 2017 screening of the documentary “Jane” at the Hollywood Bowl that featured a live orchestral performance.

Goodall says her relationship with Los Angeles is “very deep and very real and very true.”

