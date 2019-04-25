202
Lawsuit seeks to block Indiana ban on abortion procedure

By The Associated Press April 25, 2019 1:45 pm 04/25/2019 01:45pm
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana has filed a lawsuit challenging the state’s attempt to ban a second-trimester abortion procedure just hours after the governor signed it into law.

The bill passed by the Republican-dominated Legislature would prohibit dilation and evacuation abortions, which the legislation calls “dismemberment abortion.” Federal courts have blocked similar laws in others states, but Indiana anti-abortion groups hope Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s addition has pushed the U.S. Supreme Court further to the right on abortion questions.

The ACLU of Indiana says it filed the lawsuit Thursday because it puts a “substantial and unwarranted burden on women’s ability to obtain second-trimester, pre-viability, abortions.”

Indiana’s law is set to take effect July 1.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb’s office declined to comment on the lawsuit.

