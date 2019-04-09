Lawsuit filed against firms in Michigan sewer line collapse

FRASER, Mich. (AP) — A lawsuit has been filed against three companies in connection with a sewer line collapse north of Detroit that cost $75 million to repair. Officials say the Macomb Interceptor Drain Drainage…

FRASER, Mich. (AP) — A lawsuit has been filed against three companies in connection with a sewer line collapse north of Detroit that cost $75 million to repair.

Officials say the Macomb Interceptor Drain Drainage District filed the lawsuit Tuesday and seeks to recoup losses from the Christmas Eve 2016 collapse in Fraser.

The broken line along 15 Mile Road caused a football field-sized sinkhole. Three houses had to be condemned and the major road closed.

Macomb Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller said earlier this year that an assessment determined a quick release of waste and water into a sewer line fractured the pipe which drew in sand and created a void in the surrounding soil.

The Associated Press left messages seeking comment from the companies named in the lawsuit: Jay Dee Contractors, Inland Waters Pollution Control and Metco Services.

