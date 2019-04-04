Lawmakers bring back bills protecting state cannabis rules

DENVER (AP) — A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers has reintroduced legislation that would ensure states have the right to enact their own marijuana policies. The Marijuana Business Daily reports the matching bills brought back…

DENVER (AP) — A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers has reintroduced legislation that would ensure states have the right to enact their own marijuana policies.

The Marijuana Business Daily reports the matching bills brought back to the House and Senate on Thursday would create an exemption in the Controlled Substances Act to protect states’ ability to determine their own best approaches to cannabis without fear of federal reprisal.

Republican Cory Gardner and Democrat Elizabeth Warren reintroduced the bill in the Senate.

The measure was brought to the House by Democratic Rep. Earl Blumenauer and Republican Rep. David Joyce — co-chairs of the Congressional Cannabis Caucus.

The bills could offer solutions to problems that have vexed the marijuana industry, like banking and taxation issues.

