202
Home » National News » Lawmakers bring back bills…

Lawmakers bring back bills protecting state cannabis rules

By The Associated Press April 4, 2019 4:11 pm 04/04/2019 04:11pm
Share

DENVER (AP) — A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers has reintroduced legislation that would ensure states have the right to enact their own marijuana policies.

The Marijuana Business Daily reports the matching bills brought back to the House and Senate on Thursday would create an exemption in the Controlled Substances Act to protect states’ ability to determine their own best approaches to cannabis without fear of federal reprisal.

Republican Cory Gardner and Democrat Elizabeth Warren reintroduced the bill in the Senate.

The measure was brought to the House by Democratic Rep. Earl Blumenauer and Republican Rep. David Joyce — co-chairs of the Congressional Cannabis Caucus.

The bills could offer solutions to problems that have vexed the marijuana industry, like banking and taxation issues.

___

Information from: Marijuana Business Daily, http://www.mjbizdaily.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Health & Fitness News Living News National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!