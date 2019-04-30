POWAY, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on a shooting at a Southern California synagogue (all times local): 2 p.m. Prosecutors say the 19-year-old charged with opening fire in a Southern California synagogue legally bought the…

2 p.m.

Prosecutors say the 19-year-old charged with opening fire in a Southern California synagogue legally bought the semiautomatic rifle he used.

San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan said at a news conference Tuesday that John T. Earnest could face life in prison without parole or the death penalty if he’s convicted of murder with a special circumstance of a hate crime.

She said a decision on whether to seek the death penalty will be made later. Earnest also faces three charges of attempted murder. He pleaded not guilty Tuesday.

The shooting Saturday at Chabad of Poway synagogue killed a woman and injured three others, including the rabbi.

She says the privacy of online conversations can mean families don’t see hate brewing. Earnest’s family expressed shock and shame after the attack.

1:45 p.m.

Prosecutors say the 19-year-old charged with opening fire in a Southern California synagogue killed a worshipper in the foyer.

San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan said at a news conference Tuesday that Lori Kaye was shot twice with a semiautomatic rifle at Chabad of Poway synagogue on Saturday.

Stephan says John T. Earnest then shot the congregation’s rabbi, who lost a finger. The shooter then turned toward a room of children and other adults.

Almog Peretz tried to protect his niece and other children and received shrapnel wounds. So did his 8-year-old niece.

Prosecutors say Earnest fired eight to 10 rounds before the gun either jammed or he wasn’t able to release the magazine to reload. He then fled.

Earnest pleaded not guilty at his first court hearing Tuesday.

1:20 p.m.

Prosecutors say the 19-year-old man suspected of opening fire in a Southern California synagogue was arrested with a tactical vest, helmet and 50 unfired bullets.

In the first hearing for John T. Earnest, prosecutors in San Diego said Tuesday that he fired eight to 10 rounds before his rifle jammed in the shooting Saturday at Chabad of Poway synagogue.

One woman was killed and three were injured, including the rabbi.

Earnest pleaded not guilty at the hearing, where he didn’t show any emotion. He wore glasses and stood behind a glass panel, appearing to glance at public defender John O’Connell for guidance.

The judge denied bail, calling Earnest an extreme threat to public safety.

