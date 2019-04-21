202
Home » National News » Large brawl involving mostly…

Large brawl involving mostly teenagers at Worlds of Fun

By The Associated Press April 21, 2019 2:00 pm 04/21/2019 02:00pm
Share

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say officers responded to a brawl involving up to 300 teenagers at the Worlds of Fun amusement park in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kansas City police say several law enforcement agencies were called to the park Saturday night when an off-duty Clay County sheriff’s deputy reported several large fights involving mostly teenagers.

Kansas City police said Sunday that no injuries were reported and no one was arrested. But police said the Clay County Sheriff’s Office issued some citations to people at the scene.

Worlds of Fun officials said in a written statement that local and park authorities broke up the altercation and removed those involved from the park.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!