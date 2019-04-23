202
Home » National News » Kohl's wants more of…

Kohl’s wants more of your Amazon returns

By The Associated Press April 23, 2019 10:14 am 04/23/2019 10:14am
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Kohl’s wants you to skip the post office and bring your Amazon returns to its stores.

The department store chain says it will accept Amazon returns at all its 1,150 stores starting in July. Kohl’s has been testing Amazon returns at 100 stores for nearly two years and sees the service as a way to get people in its doors and potentially buy something while they’re there.

Shares of Kohl’s Corp. soared 8% after the announcement.

Those with Amazon returns don’t need to pack them up. Kohl’s says it will box items and ship them out for customers.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!