Kansas police officer seriously injured in school bus crash

TYRO, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer was seriously injured when he rear-ended a stopped school bus in southeast Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened Wednesday after the bus driver stopped to drop off students along U.S. 166 about 2 miles (3.22 kilometers) west of Tyro.

The officer had to be cut from his patrol vehicle and was flown to a hospital. The patrol says no students were hurt but that the bus driver complained of pain. Seven students from Caney Valley Schools were on the bus at the time.

The Coffeyville Police Department says in a Facebook post that the officer was returning from out-of-town training and wasn’t responding to an emergency when the crash happened. The officer’s police dog also was in the car but wasn’t seriously injured.

Tyro is near the Oklahoma border about 120 miles (193 kilometers) southeast of Wichita.

