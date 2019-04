By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Department: Attorney General William Barr to hold 9:30 a.m. Thursday news conference on Mueller’s Russia report.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Department: Attorney General William Barr to hold 9:30 a.m. Thursday news conference on Mueller’s Russia report.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.