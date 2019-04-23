Judge orders more sleep for San Francisco area jail inmates

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal judge has ordered more sleep and fewer nighttime interruptions for county jail inmates in one Northern California count after a group of inmates sued, saying lack of sleep amounted…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal judge has ordered more sleep and fewer nighttime interruptions for county jail inmates in one Northern California count after a group of inmates sued, saying lack of sleep amounted to cruel and unusual punishment.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports U.S. District Judge James Donato put an end Monday to 2:30 a.m. announcements for inmates to take pills, noisy overnight maintenance work and weekday 4 a.m. breakfasts at Alameda County jails.

Donato also ordered lights out an extra hour during the week and for two more hours weekends and holidays.

Sheriff’s office lawyers argued the pill calls were needed for certain ailments and early breakfasts were required so inmates would make it to court on time.

Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Ray Kelly says officials will comply with the orders.

