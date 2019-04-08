202
Judge drops guilty plea of ex-prison guard who was killed

By The Associated Press April 8, 2019 7:28 pm 04/08/2019 07:28pm
MONROE, La. (AP) — A federal judge has dropped the guilty plea and indictment of a former Louisiana prison guard who was fatally shot before he could be sentenced in connection with an assault against handcuffed, kneeling inmates.

Judge Terry Doughty on Monday granted the motion filed by a lawyer for Quintail Credit, who was killed by a gunman at his father’s house on Feb. 20.

Such motions are common.

Credit and three other guards sprayed a chemical into inmates’ faces in 2016 at a privately run prison in Richwood. Credit, two other guards and a guard who stood by pleaded guilty to conspiring to obstruct justice with a cover-up. The guard who started the spraying pleaded guilty to conspiring to violate inmates’ civil rights.

Credit’s sentencing had been scheduled for May 17.

National News
