Judge: Driver wasn’t criminally responsible for death

ALFRED, Maine (AP) — A judge says a Maine woman who drove onto a baseball field and killed a man with her car was not criminally responsible for her actions.

The judge’s conclusion on Tuesday means 52-year-old Carol Sharrow will be committed to the Riverview Psychiatric Hospital. Police say she sent players scrambling when she drove onto a Sanford baseball field in June and struck 68-year-old Douglas Parkhurst, of West Newfield.

Parkhurst died en route to a hospital.

The judge ruled after hearing testimony from two mental health professionals. One testified that Sharrow had an extensive documented history of bipolar disorder.

Sharrow, of Sanford, previously pleaded not guilty and not criminally responsible to charges including manslaughter and aggravated assault.

Her attorneys argued she did not have the ability to appreciate that her behavior was wrong at the time.

