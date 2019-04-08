202
Home » National News » Judge dismisses lawsuit over…

Judge dismisses lawsuit over innocent teen’s arrest

By The Associated Press April 8, 2019 9:00 am 04/08/2019 09:00am
Share

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A judge has dismissed a lawsuit alleging that white Kansas City police officers wrongfully arrested a black 15-year-old and allowed him to spend three weeks in juvenile detention despite having proof of his innocence.

The Kansas City Star reports that the family’s attorney, Arthur Benson, says he will appeal the federal judge’s ruling that the officers were entitled to “qualified immunity.” It protects government officials from being sued unless there’s a clear violation of constitutional rights.

Sherri James sued over the 2016 arrest of her son, Tyree Bell. He was taken into custody more than a mile (1.6 kilometers) from where three teens were spotted brandishing a gun. He had dreadlocks, like one of the suspects, but was much taller.

He was freed after a detective viewed dashcam video of the suspects.

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!