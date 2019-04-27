Injuries reported, man detained after California synagogue shooting

Injuries have been reported after a shooting incident at a synagogue in San Diego, California, Saturday morning. Stay with WTOP as this story develops.
Injuries have been reported after a shooting incident at a synagogue just north of San Diego, California. The extent of the injuries is yet unclear.
The shooting happened at Chabad of Poway synagogue just before 11:30 a.m. (PDT), according to Poway Sheriff’s station.
Officials said a man has been detained for questioning in connection to the shooting.
Saturday marks the last day of Passover.
The synagogue in the city of Poway is just over 20 miles north of San Diego.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
