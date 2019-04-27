Injuries reported, man detained after California synagogue shooting

Injuries have been reported after a shooting incident at a synagogue in San Diego, California, Saturday morning. Stay with WTOP as this story develops.

The extent of the injuries is yet unclear.

The shooting happened at Chabad of Poway synagogue just before 11:30 a.m. (PDT), according to Poway Sheriff’s station.

Officials said a man has been detained for questioning in connection to the shooting.

Update #1: A man has been detained for questioning in connection with a shooting incident at the Chabad of Poway synagogue. @SDSOPoway Deputies were called to Chabad Way just before 11:30 a.m. There are injuries. This is a developing situation. — Poway Station (@SDSOPoway) April 27, 2019

Saturday marks the last day of Passover.

The synagogue in the city of Poway is just over 20 miles north of San Diego.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

