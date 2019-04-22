202
Indiana police to detail ‘new direction’ in girls’ killings

By The Associated Press April 22, 2019 9:44 am 04/22/2019 09:44am
DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — Indiana State Police are to make an announcement about the investigation into the 2017 killings of two teenage girls .

State police say Superintendent Doug Carter will discuss how the investigation has gone in a “new direction” during a midday Monday news conference in Delphi.

The bodies of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams were found in February 2017 in a rugged, wooded area, one day after they went hiking near Delphi, about 60 miles (95 kilometers) northwest of Indianapolis. The slayings remain unsolved.

Investigators have reviewed thousands of leads looking for a man who forced the teens off the trail, ordering them to go “down the hill.” Police also have released a composite sketch from eyewitnesses who believe they saw the man in Delphi.

