Indiana opposes injunction bid for proposed abortion clinic

By The Associated Press April 15, 2019 12:42 pm 04/15/2019 12:42pm
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Indiana is asking a federal judge to rule against a Texas-based nonprofit that wants to open a South Bend abortion clinic.

The group is asking a judge to block Indiana’s licensing rules so that it can open a clinic to perform medication-induced abortions. Whole Woman’s Health Alliance first applied for a license in October 2017.

Indiana’s attorney general’s office filed documents Monday asking the judge to reject the group’s bid for a preliminary injunction. The filing says Indiana’s “interests in enforcement outweigh the harms Whole Woman’s Health might suffer pending a final decision on the merits.”

An Indiana administrative panel rejected the nonprofit’s request to open a South Bend clinic last year, saying its application lacked necessary information. The group reapplied for a license in January.

