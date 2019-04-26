202
Indiana city leader apologizes for anti-Semitic remark

By The Associated Press April 26, 2019 3:28 pm 04/26/2019 03:28pm
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A city leader in southern Indiana is apologizing for making an anti-Semitic remark during a City Council meeting.

Jeffersonville City Council Vice President Lisa Gill made the remark during the council’s April 15 meeting as the Fire Department was requesting a new service truck.

The News and Tribune reports that after a Fire Department employee in the Ohio River city finished speaking, Gill asked if he’d mentioned that he’d called a dealer about the truck’s price and “Jewed them down.”

When asked about her remark , Gill sent the newspaper a statement Thursday apologizing, saying it “was not meant to be insensitive, anti-Semitic or offend anyone.”

Area resident Michelle Elisburg says that as a Jew she “felt sucker punched” by Gill’s slur. She said, “It’s horrible, and it really shows ignorance.”

Information from: News and Tribune, Jeffersonville, Ind., http://www.newsandtribune.com

National News
